Carluke Rovers hope Youth Academy will develop first team stars of future

Carluke Rovers are hoping youngsters in their recently established 2005 Youth Academy team can one day graduate to first team ranks.

The John Cumming Stadium were rocked recently when nine first teamers quit after the sacking of manager Derek Wilson, with committee members recognising the importance of having local lads with an affinity to Carluke in future Rovers squads.

Carluke Rovers Youth Academy head coach Paul Skelton (39) told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “I think this 2005s team could be a great stepping stone for these lads to play junior football for Carluke Rovers one day.

“They train twice a week and one of the nights they’re training next to the Rovers.

“So they’re seeing the set-up, they’re seeing the training they’re doing and the level of football they have to reach.

“I hope to be coaching these boys for three or four years and hopefully they will be good enough to play for Rovers when they’re 18 or 19.”

Meanwhile, Carluke Rovers’ first team drew 2-2 at home to Royal Albert in Saturday’s McBookie.com League One encounter.

Rovers, ninth with 23 points from 18 games, host Larkhall Thistle in the league this Saturday, KO 1.45pm.