Carluke Rovers hit six goals past Championship side Irvine Victoria in West Cup

Carluke Rovers warmed up for this Saturday’s crunch League Two promotion battle at Lesmahagow with a thumping 6-2 home win over Championship outfit Irvine Victoria on Saturday.

Goals by Ross McNeil, Mark Weir (penalty), Eddie Haley (2), Craig Grierson and Fitzpatrick earned Rovers a comfortable success over an Irvine Victoria side who ply their trade two divisions higher.

Delighted Rovers chairman Ian McKnight told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “It was a good confident result for us.

“We played really well, probably the best we have all season.

“We expected a really hard tussle against a team from the Championship but we forced them into a lot of errors and making long clearances which played into our hands.

“We made a couple of changes to give lads game time and they capitalised on the opportunity.

“Eddie scored two goals and Dominic Chedu came on as a substitute.

“Hopefully the confidence gained from the win sets us up for this Saturday’s fight fest against Lesmahagow!”

With fourth placed Rovers currently three points behind leaders Lesmahagow having played two more matches, McKnight reckons it’s a ‘must not lose’ game if Carluke are to end up League Two champions this season.

“We are expecting it to be a rough game,” he added.

“They have a league lead to protect and we have promotion to chase.

“There is everything to play for.

“It is a game we need to take something from.

“It is important that we stay in touch with the teams above us at this stage of the season. We are looking to be on everyone’s coat tails.”

Last week’s Macron Scottish Junior Cup fourth round draw handed Rovers a home tie against Lochee United.

The John Cumming Stadium clash against the Dundee-based East Superleague outfit will kick-off at 1.45pm on Saturday, November 24.