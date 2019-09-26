Carluke Rovers game off/defeats for Lesmahagow and Forth Wanderers

On a frustrating weekend for Clydesdale’s junior football sides, Carluke Rovers’ scheduled McBookie.com League One match at Girvan was postponed due to the Ayrshire side’s Hamilton Park being unplayable.

This means that Rovers are currently sitting fifth in the table with 15 points from nine games, three points shy of the promotion places.

The John Cumming Stadium men get a break from the league this Saturday when they host Premiership big guns Clydebank in the Macron Scottish Junior Cup second round.

While Lanark United were being turned over 3-0 at Bellshill Athletic this area’s third League One side, Lesmahagow Juniors, lost 1-0 at Shettleston.

The defeat means that Lesmahagow have 15 points from 10 games and are seventh in the standings.

Moving onto McBookie.com League Two, Forth Wanderers lost 1-0 at home to Ashfield last Saturday.

This scoreline means that Forth are fourth in League Two with 18 points from 10 games, three points off the promotion slots.

Lesmahagow and Forth are also in Scottish Junior Cup second round action this Saturday.

There’s a long journey north for Lesmahagow asthey travel to face Highland outfit Spey Valley United.

Meanwhile, Forth are away to Neilston, currently sitting in ninth position in the West Region Championship standings.