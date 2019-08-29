Carluke Rovers fourth in table after mixed pair of results

Carluke Rovers are fourth in McBookie.com League One with 12 points from six matches after mixed league results in the last few days.

Rovers enjoyed a 4-2 ‘home’ success over East Kilbride Thistle last Wednesday night in a game played at Tileworks Park in Stonehouse as John Cumming Stadium was unavailable. Rovers’ goals were scored by Mark Weir (penalty), Ciaran Lafferty, Jamie Dickson and Paul Donaghy.

But Carluke then lost 5-2 at Ardrossan Winton Rovers on Saturday.

A disastrous first half saw Rovers 4-0 down at the interval but some respectability was restored with second half goals by Lafferty and Ross McNeill.

However, Ardrossan added a late fifth to clinch it.

It’s been a bad few days for Lesmahagow Juniors, who are ninth in League One with nine points from six matches after losing 5-3 at home to Kello Rovers last Wednesday night and then going down 3-1 at Glasgow Perthshire on Saturday.

But it’s happier times for Forth Wanderers who are top of McBookie.com League Two after a pair of 3-0 home wins, over Newmains last Wednesday evening and against Maybole on Saturday.