Carluke Rovers eye three wins out of three to seal promotion

After a free weekend, Carluke Rovers return to competitive action this Saturday in a vital home league game against Johnstone Burgh, writes Craig Goldthorp.

With three games to play, Rovers still harbour hopes of pinching third place in McBookie.com League Two and the promotion spot that comes with it.

Rovers chairman Ian McKnight told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette that spirits remained high in the camp despite the heavy 6-0 loss at giants Auchinleck Talbot in a West of Scotland Cup quarter-final tie on April 20.

He said: “We made double our home gate from that tie at Auchinleck.

“It was nice to come back and put some money in the bank for next season.

“We have two home games and one away game left and we need to win all three of them to have a chance of getting that last promotion place.

“We hope to secure nine points and see where that takes us.

“If we can put the same attitude, the same application and the same energy levels into these matches as we did in the game at Auchinleck then we will not be far away against teams at our level.”