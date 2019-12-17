Carluke Rovers: Committee man hits back at sacked manager Derek Wilson

After helping to install club stalwart Mark Weir as interim player/manager, a Carluke Rovers committee member has hit back at sacked former Rovers gaffer Derek Wilson.

This newspaper revealed last week that Wilson – who got Rovers promoted into McBookie.com League One last season – was fuming at being bulleted this month with the club midtable in a higher league, well clear of the relegation zone.

But our source – who requested not to be named – said: “It was a difficult decision sacking Derek.

“But we had just had a terrible run of results and that was what it was about.

“We had been top of the league at one point earlier in the season.

“We wanted to be up there challenging for promotion as every team does in the division. But we were getting a bit detached from the top three teams.”

In the wake of Wilson being fired, nine Rovers players signed by the ex-John Cumming Stadium supremo immediately announced they would be quitting the club.

Wilson told us that such a mass exodus of key men could lead to Rovers going on a bad run which could see them being involved in a relegation battle.

“The key for us is getting a team on the park,” the committee man added.

“We are in a difficult position. It is not easy for anyone. We will see if we can find a solution.

“It is an attractive team to play for. We are confident we can get through this OK.

“The lads that are with us are good quality players.

“We need to make sure everyone comes out of this as well as we can moving forward.”

Carluke – currently ninth in the table with 22 points from 16 games – are a healthy 11 points above the drop zone.

Their scheduled league game at East Kilbride Thistle last Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Instead, Rovers fielded three trialists in a friendly against Newmains and recorded a 2-1 victory.

Despite being without the nine men who quit, Carluke were able to have their starting 11 plus four substitutes.

Getting the Rovers manager role at this time seems tough for new incumbent Weir, but our source thinks the club legend has what it takes to make a positive impact.

“Mark has been there for 20 years as a player and he is still a player,” he added.

“He will be taking the team for the foreseeable future until we get something permanent sorted out. We are not talking to anybody else at the moment.

“We haven’t had a chat with Mark about him maybe getting the post permanently. He is helping out.”

Rovers return to League One action at home to Ardrossan Winton Rovers this Saturday, kick-off 1.45pm.

Forth Wanderers won 2-1 at St Anthony’s in League Two last Saturday with goals by Jonathan Branks and Jordan Lynch, while Lanark United’s League One clash at Larkhall Thistle was postponed.

This Saturday, Lanark are home to Kello Rovers in League One while Forth visit Maybole in League Two, 1.45pm KOs.