Carluke Rovers chairman Ian McKnight: We'd be delighted with draw against leaders Lanark United

Carluke Rovers chairman Ian McKnight admits that his fourth placed side are underdogs going into this Saturday’s crucial home league derby against leaders Lanark United, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Rovers have lost the previous two competitive fixtures against United this season, with this weekend’s League Two encounter at John Cumming Stadium looking to be pivotal in the promotion battle.

McKnight told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “The promotion places will be more or less decided in the next four or five weeks.

“That encapsulates our game against Lanark.

“We go into the game as underdogs, although it will be keenly contested.

“With both teams having not played last weekend due to the freezing weather making pitches unplayable, they will be champing at the bit to play.

“We are looking forward to the game. A point would be acceptable for us against a team that are flying highand playing with a lot of confidence and flair.

“So I would take a point right now if it was offered.”

With Rovers only one point below third placed Vale of Leven in the automatic promotion slots, a big result this weekend could go a long way towards them playing in a higher league next season.

“Promotion is in the balance,” McKnight said. “I think we need to be masters of our own destiny and keep winning matches.

“That is difficult to do when we have Lanark, Lesmahagow and Vale of Leven still to play.

“But we are cautiously optimistic.”

Meanwhile, McKnight welcomed the news that South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture chiefs are keen to meet with Rovers officials to discuss concerns about the rental fees Rovers pay to use John Cumming Stadium as being “unsustainable”.

“This issue is clearly on somebody’s radar at South Lanarkshire Leisure,” he said.

“I will wait until an approach is made by them to us.”