Carluke Rovers boss Mark Weir was quoted "crazy money" for target goalkeeper

Carluke Rovers manager Mark Weir’s search for a new goalkeeper was scuppered when a rival club quoted “crazy money” for a target.

Weir told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “I was on the phone to a guy from this higher league club on Monday night.

“They were wanting two grand for a goalkeeper to play in League One.

“I was like: ‘No chance, see you later. Thanks for apeaking to me’.

“Honestly, it’s absolutely crazy.

“This goalkeeper has not been playing either.

“I think they’ve had a fall out and the guy’s club are just saying: ‘Here, I want two grand’.

“They are just putting him out the game.

“At the end of the day I’m looking to get somebody that’s wanting to come and play football rather than spending money.

“Bringing in a keeper is not looking too promising.

“I’m needing to play young Adam (Brown) in goal at the moment.”

Weir said he was very disappointed that Carluke lost 3-2 at home to 10-man Lanark United in last Saturday’s derby, having been 1-0 up.

He added: “When we went 2-1 down the boys’ heads went down slightly.

“It’s tough to lose, especially against Lanark with Colin (Slater), one of my ex-managers, in charge.

“And obviously, I played with a few of the players in the Lanark team which makes it more disappointing.

“I can see how Lanark are top of the league having won four in a row.

“They’re a big physical team.

“Everybody knows what’s asked of them and they’re good at what they do.

“They get the ball up to the two forward guys, who are good at holding the ball up.

“Then they just flood it with their midfield.

“I think they will be there or thereabouts in the end for winning the league.”

Rovers visit Maryhill in the league this Saturday, having signed ex-Lesmahagow ace Jordan Lithgow and Dylan Duddy from Dalziel Amateurs, who played against Lanark as trialists.

Both are in contention to start this weekend.