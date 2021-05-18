Carluke Rovers boss Mark Weir lauds versatility of new signing Connor Jamieson

Connor Jamieson is pictured back in 2013 when he joined Lesmahagow on loan from Annan Athletic

The 26-year-old defender had been on the books of Threave Rovers between 2013 and 2020 before his move to Heston.

“I’m really pleased to bring Connor in,” boss Weir told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette. "It’s always good to bring a player in that can play in several positions.

"And with his experience I’ll be looking for him to bring on the younger ones in my squad.

"So I’m delighted to bring Connor on board. He has a good engine and he likes to play. He’s normally a left or a right back and that’s where I’d be looking for him to play.

"He can get up and down the park which is always good to have in your team.”

Weir is still looking to do further transfer business this summer. He has seven trialists at the moment and he hopes to assess them this Saturday when Rovers play West Calder in a friendly at Carluke, kick-off 2pm.

"All these guys will get game time for myself and Kenny (Rovers assistant Neill) to have a look at and I’m still looking to bring in at least another three players.”

A week on Saturday, May 29, Rovers will be away to Newmains in their opening fixture of a new Lanarkshire League also featuring Forth, Bellshill and Royal Albert.