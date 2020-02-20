Carluke Rovers boss Mark Weir: High winds should have led to game call-off

Mark Weir (left), pictured with his Rovers assistant Kenny Neil, doesn't think last Saturday's home game against Port Glasgow should have gone ahead
Carluke Rovers gaffer Mark Weir thinks high winds should have led to the postponement of last Saturday’s home McBookie.com League One clash against Port Glasgow, which Rovers lost 3-0.

The matches involving local rivals Lesmahagow Juniors, Lanark United and Forth Wanderers were all put off as the effects of Storm Dennis wreaked havoc.

Weir said: “I don’t think the game should have gone ahead with the wind.

“Now and again there was a big gust. The ball was blowing away at free kicks and corner kicks.

“I remember a few years ago we were playing Benburb, up at Carluke, and the game lasted 25 minutes.

“We were 1-0 up and the game was abandoned. They took a by kick and it went backwards, straight up and over the goals for a corner kick!”

Weir said he was unhappy with the players’ attitude against Port Glasgow.

“They wanted it more than us,” he said. “It was a bad day.”

Weir is hoping for better when Carluke travel to Shettleston this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.

Other fixtures for Saturday with 2pm KOs are: League Two – Ardeer v Forth. Ardagh Group West of Scotland Cup second round – Lanark v St Roch’s.