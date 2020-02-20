Carluke Rovers boss Mark Weir: High winds should have led to game call-off

Carluke Rovers gaffer Mark Weir thinks high winds should have led to the postponement of last Saturday’s home McBookie.com League One clash against Port Glasgow, which Rovers lost 3-0.

The matches involving local rivals Lesmahagow Juniors, Lanark United and Forth Wanderers were all put off as the effects of Storm Dennis wreaked havoc.

Weir said: “I don’t think the game should have gone ahead with the wind.

“Now and again there was a big gust. The ball was blowing away at free kicks and corner kicks.

“I remember a few years ago we were playing Benburb, up at Carluke, and the game lasted 25 minutes.

“We were 1-0 up and the game was abandoned. They took a by kick and it went backwards, straight up and over the goals for a corner kick!”

Weir said he was unhappy with the players’ attitude against Port Glasgow.

“They wanted it more than us,” he said. “It was a bad day.”

Weir is hoping for better when Carluke travel to Shettleston this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.

Other fixtures for Saturday with 2pm KOs are: League Two – Ardeer v Forth. Ardagh Group West of Scotland Cup second round – Lanark v St Roch’s.