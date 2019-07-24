Carluke Rovers boss Derek Wilson hits out at new rule on suspensions

Carluke Rovers boss Derek Wilson wants junior football beaks to change a new rule meaning players booked in friendlies can be suspended for competitive matches.

Rovers will be without top scorer Ciaran Lafferty for this Saturday’s Sectional League Cup opener at local rivals Lanark United, after the striker was sent off for two bookings in this month’s Clydesdale Cup final, a game Rovers won 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

“I don’t agree with this new rule at all,” Wilson told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“I think it is a bad rule.

“And I think all the managers would say the same thing.

“You will have players who have come back from holiday who are maybe not going to be 100 per cent match fit so they mistime a tackle.

“And they end up missing a competitive game through suspension as a result.

“If it is a really bad tackle in a pre-season friendly which earns a player a straight red card then fair enough but I think the referee has to use a wee bit of discretion.

“Lafferty will be a big miss for us on Saturday.

“We’ll also be missing Paul Donaghy (suspension) and Shaun Watson (injury) but we are still confident.

“Our captain Mark Weir is coming back after a two-week holiday which is a big boost for us.

“And we also have Maxwell Neossi back from an injury he sustained in the Clydesdale Cup final.”

Wilson said he will play his strongest available line-up.