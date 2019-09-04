Carluke Rovers boss Derek Wilson believes promotion is possible this season

Despite Saturday’s shock 3-2 defeat at ten-man bottom club Royal Albert, Carluke Rovers manager Derek Wilson is still targeting promotion this season.

Rovers contrived to lose the McBookie.com League One fixture despite Albert having their goalkeeper red-carded early on before Carluke took the lead through Stuart Mitchell.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Albert scored three goals of their own before Stephen Larkin’s last gasp strike.

“Losing to Royal Albert is a major disappointment,” Rovers manager Derek Wilson told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“We have six boys injured but I’m not using that as an excuse.

“The boys that came in should have done better.

“We are still joint third in the table and I don’t see why we can’t go for promotion this season.

“I’m getting guys back from injury now and when we had our full strength team earlier in the season we beat some of the better teams.”

Murray Loudon and Drew Lyndsey are back for this Saturday’s league trip to Wishaw, for which new keeper Kevin Patrick McAllister is in contention to replace Adam Brown.