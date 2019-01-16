Carluke Rovers 3-2 Muirkirk: Sean McKenna secures victory

Carluke Rovers progressed to round three of the Ardagh Group West of Scotland Cup by seeing off Muirkirk 3-2 at John Cumming Stadium on Saturday.

Rovers went ahead on 26 minutes when Haley and Lafferty combined on the left with Lafferty curling his shot into the far corner of the net.

Rovers went two ahead on the half hour when Haley was hauled down inside the box and Weir placed the penalty in the bottom left corner.

The visitors then had four players shown yellow cards in the space of 90 seconds for late, dangerous challenges.

Just before half-time Muirkirk pulled a goal back from a 30-yard free-kick which trundled through a ruck of players into the net.

They equalised 10 minutes from time when Rovers played too many short passes out of defence and an interception allowed the striker to run in on goal and side foot the ball past Cherrie.

But with five minutes remaining Rovers secured victory when Sean McKenna, who had earlier replaced Greg Kane, got on the end of a Weir through ball and placed a calmly struck low 20-yard shot wide of the keeper into the bottom left corner.

Rovers return to League Two duty this Saturday at home to Newmains, KO 1.45.