Carluke Rovers 2-1 Annbank United: Rovers promoted by a single goal!

In an incredibly dramatic finish to the season, Carluke Rovers scored a freakish winner against Annbank United on Saturday to seal promotion by a single goal, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Stuart Mitchell knocked the ball home from 15 yards on 75 minutes, after the Annbank keeper had made a calamitous error when he’d attempted to shepherd the ball out at the touchline but ended up off the park and the ball stayed in as it hit the corner flag.

Rovers’ Stephen Larkin gained possession and fed Craig Grierson who set up Mitchell to score a goal which triggered sensational scenes of celebration at the final whistle.

The John Cumming Stadium side ended up in the third and final McBookie.com League Two promotion slot with 50 points and a goal difference of plus 21, a single goal better than fourth placed Vale of Clyde who also ended on 50 points but were pipped.

Ecstatic Rovers stalwart Ian McKnight, who is stepping down as chairman after over three years at the helm, told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “That winning goal was a totally bizarre way for us to get promotion.

“The goalkeeper jumped to let the ball go out, it went between his legs but it hit the corner flag and we managed to take advantage.

“I’m really, really happy that we’re going up.

“To get promotion on the last day of the season was a great ending for me personally and I was so pleased.

“I’m glad to see that three-and-a-half years of hard work from me hasn’t been in vain.

“Our players were jumping for joy and singing away at the final whistle.

“Their application and attitude has been brilliant this season.”