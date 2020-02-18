Carluke Rovers 0-3 Port Glasgow: 10-man Carluke defeated

In atrocious wet and windy weather conditions, Carluke Rovers crashed 3-0 at home to Port Glasgow in last Saturday’s McBookie.com League One clash, writes Stevie Kane.

Carluke almost broke the deadlock after just four minutes at John Cumming Stadium when a good run by Eddie Haley culminated in a pass to James Frame. But, unfortunately, his shot from close range came back off the post and was cleared to safety.

Port Glasgow then won a penalty for home ‘keeper Adam Brown’s foul on John Gallacher, following a long ball over the top.

However, Brown redeemed himself with a great save to deny Port Glasgow the opener.

Two minutes later, the same two players were again involved when a shot by Gallacher was well saved by the feet of Brown.

After the hosts’ Jordan Colon had volleyed well wide from a Dylan Duddy cross, Port Glasgow came very close to opening the scoring again in the 36th minute, when Gallacher somehow put the ball wide from close range when it looked easier to score.

Brown then made a great save from Gallacher before the hosts were harshly reduced to 10 men when Douglas Frame was dismissed. He was adjudged to be the last man when bringing down a Port Glasgow striker.

The visitors took a deserved lead on the stroke of half-time when a corner from the right bounced in the box and the ball was struck high into the net from close range by Gary Pettigrew.

Two minutes after the restart, Port missed a great chance when Fraser McLaughlin put the ball past Brown’s left-hand post when he was clean through on goal.

Then, in the 50th minute, Port got a second goal when Daniel Bamford slotted the ball past Brown, who got a hand to the ball.

Brown then thwarted McLaughlin with another excellent save but Port wrapped it up on 87 minutes, when Gallacher rolled the ball in after an initial effort had rebounded off a post.