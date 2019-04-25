Carluke over-35s footballers raise £2K from charity match!

Carluke over-35s gaffer David Goodwin has thanked football aces Ally Graham and Gerry McCabe for supporting a recent charity match which raised £2000, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Goodwin’s Carluke troops defeated Dukla Pumpherston – whose most famous players were ex-Motherwell striker Graham and ex-Hamilton Accies star McCabe – 2-1 in the recent encounter at John Cumming Stadium which raised the four-figure sum for Les Hoey MBE Dreammaker Charity.

Goodwin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Ally and Gerry were both absolute gentlemen.

“They took time out to talk to us and ask what was happening with the charity.

“It was great that they made the effort to have a bit of a conversation.

“I’m really proud that £2000 has been raised as a result of this match.

“Every single one of my players put in efforts to sell raffle tickets and get game and match ball sponsors.

“I know this was greatly appreciated by Angela Jamieson Cook from the Les Hoey MBE Dreammaker Charity when she collected our cheque.”

Although Goodwin was understandably chuffed that Graham and McCabe turned out to play at Cumming Stadium, he was less pleased that star names including politician Tommy Sheridan and football journalists Peter Martin and Chick Young didn’t appear for Dukla.

He added: “I was extremely disappointed those guys didn’t manage to play. It would put me off using Dukla for a charity game again.”

Carluke 35s won with goals by Craig Hollywood and Ally Graham (their own version!), with Joe Todd scoring for Dukla.