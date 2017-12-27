Carluke FC ace Sean Bain hopes to inspire other deaf footballers

For Sean Bain, actions always speak louder than words on the football pitch.

The Carluke FC attacker has suffered with deafness since an early age.

But he’s shown a steely determination not to let his disability prevent him from taking part in the game he loves.

Growing up, there would be days when he would beat himself up if he made a mistake after being unable to hear instructions or shouts.

Slowly but surely though the Lesmahagow youngster began to adapt his play to a level which saw him land a call-up to the Scottish Deaf squad last year.

Now Bain, still only 17, hopes his story can help inspire others in a similar position to persevere in the game.

He said: “I’ve been deaf from an early age and I found it hard to cope with to start with.

“The main problem was if someone was shouting for the ball or giving me instructions I obviously wouldn’t be able to hear them well, if at all.

“That would usually result in me making the wrong decision or pass. Back then I’d always blame myself.

“But over the years I’ve began to cope with my deafness. I’ve embraced it more if you like.

“That’s helped me become more confident of my ability in football.

“Playing with the Scotland Deaf team actually helped my game in general.

“I was able to learn new ways of communicating using visual methods with my hands and even my body.

“I’ve also had a lot of help along the way, mainly from my parents Scott and Susan and also some doctors.

“As much as I still struggle with my deafness in football, I’m always looking to find new ways to conquer it.”

Bain joined the Strathclyde Saturday Morning outfit earlier this season and reckons boss Paul Davies is already making him a better player.

He added: “I found the training intense at first and I found it tough to keep up but I’m prepared for it now.

“I’m really looking forward to being involved in the season ahead.”