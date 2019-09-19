Brodie Wright: Carluke youngster signs for Queen's Park

Carluke youngster Brodie Wright’s match winning, man of the match display in a cup final earned him a transfer to senior outfit Queen’s Park.

The left sided attacker (13) – playing his first season at 11-a-side level – netted the only goal as St Patrick’s Sports Academy beat Thorn Athletic 1-0 in the under-13 Glasgow Cup final at Glasgow Green last month.

His dad Mick told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Brodie beat a couple of players then smashed the ball into the bottom corner for the winner in that final.

“The family are very proud of him getting a move to Queen’s Park.

“Their scouts liked what they saw of Brodie in that final and invited him for a trial.

“He played a couple of games for them and then signed last Wednesday.

“A couple of other clubs were interested but Queen’s Park has great facilities and it’s not far away so we thought we would give it a chance.”

Brodie’s cup success was part of an incredible season which also saw St Patrick’s U13s win the Glasgow League, West District Scotland Cup and Glasgow League Cup.

He played every week last season, scoring 21 goals and making 30 assists in 40+ games.

The early stages of Brodie’s life with Queen’s Park under-14s saw him help the team to a 4-0 win over Dundee in his first match.

The youngster’s ultimate ambition is to one day play in the English Premier League.

“Brodie has pace, tremendous skill and a great left foot whether it’s to pick out a pass or a shot,” Mick added.

“He has a great ability to beat players.

“Brodie puts in the hard work at training but all the hard work in the world doesn’t guarantee success if you don’t have the ability.

“His ultimate dream would be playing for Man City but very few British folk get to play for them.

“He just wants to end up playing in the English top flight one day.

“If you want to be the best you go with the best.

“Brodie will just do the best he can and if it works out, it works out.”

Braidhurst High School student Brodie’s sporting prowess is not only restricted to football.

The youngster – who stands 5ft 11’ tall – is also a very talented athlete who was part of the squad which won a Scottish national 4 x 200m relay title in 2017.

But football is now where his priorities lie and he has already showed his talent in early action for Queen’s Park.

That recent 4-0 success over Dundee – a game in which he was playing at left wing back – saw him set up the first goal.