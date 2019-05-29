Biggar father and son celebrate win in under-15 Scottish Cup final

Biggar-based footballer Lewis Robertson and his father Scott were part of the under-15 Scottish Cup winning side last weekend at the Excelsior Stadium, home of Aidrie FC.

Third year Biggar High School pupil Lewis skippered Musselburgh Windsor to Sunday’s 3-2 success over Tynecastle, while dad Scott is the team’s assistant manager.

The win came 14 years after Scott was also assistant manager when Musselburgh won the same competition at the same ground with a 3-1 final victory over Woodside Boys Club.

Scott told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “It’s a bit of a fairytale double. When Lewis was 15 months old I won the same cup with a previous Musselburgh team.

“To see him grown up 14 years later and win the same trophy is quite a piece of history.

“It doesn’t get much better than that in terms of being a dad and having a son involved in football.”

Musselburgh recovered from a slow start in Sunday’s showpiece as the maroon of Tynecastle opened the scoring in 10 minutes when Corin Brown slammed the ball home after Windsor’s keeper Sam Hood had only managed to parry away a long range shot.

With four minutes of the first half remaining Windsor equalised when left back Evan Fleming stormed down the flank, crossed early and striker Josh Murray rose to head home to complete a wonderful breakaway.

With 11 minutes remaining Musselburgh took the initiative and Tyler Pryde’s cross from the right was met by Tynecastle skipper Kyle Fraser who only partially cleared, leaving Musselburgh’s Robert Hunter to tap home and make it 2-1 for his side.

As the minutes ebbed away the Windsor support sensed victory, but with 30 seconds of injury time played, Tynecasle were awarded a free-kick from 35 yards.

Corin Brown struck a wonder ball and it soared up and over the Windsor keeper to level the match.

The royal blue players of Windsor were devastated.

Musselburgh’s winner arrived late in the first period of extra time. A flighted corner by Pryde was met by his best friend and arguably man of the match Liam Henderson who powered the ball into the top corner.

It was backs to the wall for the remainder of the game, but the Windsor boys held on and were crowned champions of Scotland.

The day was extra special for both Lewis and his father Scott, a veteran coach for over 30 years as it was the very same trophy Scott had won previously as a coach in 2005.

Scott thinks that central midfielder Lewis has a bright future in the game, adding: “After doing well in the cup final he was invited along to the Scottish Youth Football Association trials at Toryglen and did well, so I hope he gets picked.”