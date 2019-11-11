Biggar 31-15 Stirling Wolves: Hartreemill marvels go five points clear at top

Biggar Rugby Club have romped five points clear at the top of Tennent’s National Division 1 after their latest victory on Saturday, writes Alistair Stewart.

Biggar saw off Stirling Wolves 31-15 at Hartreemill, their eighth win from nine league games this campaign which puts them onto 40 points, not bad for a newly promoted club!

Kicking off up the ‘slope’ Biggar could not have had a better start when, within two minutes, they opened the scoring.

Bertram was set free by Lewis Stewart to cross under the posts. Andrew Jardine converted this and was on target again some five minutes later to add the conversion to Biggar’s second score by Chris Mulligan.

This try, coming from a scrum and featuring a No8 pick up from Ross Jackson and a mazy run from the elusive Robbie Orr, was far too easy for this level of rugby.

A penalty kicked by Craig Robertson then brought the score back to 14-3.

After an injury to hooker Ewan Stewart saw him replaced by Alan Warnock, Biggar suffered further frustration when Jamie Orr was yellow carded.

Stirling hit back when a rhino-like charge from prop Benjamin Mace resulted in their first score. Stand off Robertson added the two points from the conversion.

But Biggar made it 21-8 by half-time when Luhann Kutze’s brilliant run set up Rowan Stewart to score before Jardine again converted.

An injury to Biggar’s Rory Hutton saw Robbie Lavery enter the fray while Conor Lavery then gave way to Ross Bradford.

Jardine kicked a penalty for 24-8 but it was soon 24-15 when George Breese touched down after a driven maul and Robertson added the conversion.

There was still time for a stunning final, bonus point winning, score when scrum half Kutze popped a pass out of the back of his hand to Rowan Stewart who hit the line at cracking pace and into a gap to cross untouched from some 20 metres out. Jardine added the conversion.

This Saturday Biggar are at home to Watsonians in the league, kick-off 2pm.