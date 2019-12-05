Big freeze meant Lesmahagow Juniors were only Clydesdale side to get game time last weekend

The freezing conditions of last weekend led to the postponement of the scheduled junior football matches involving Lanark United, Carluke Rovers and Forth Wanderers.

The only one of Clydesdale’s four junior teams to see competitive action was Lesmahagow Juniors, defeated 2-0 at Port Glasgow on Friday night.

That result puts Port Glasgow top of the table with 30 points from 17 games.

Lesmahagow have moved down to fourth place – one spot below the promotion positions – with 28 points from 17 matches.

Meanwhile, rugby union was similarly hit by unplayable pitches last weekend, with Biggar’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 trip to Boroughmuir and Lanark’s home West Division 3 battle against Shawlands also off.

Scheduled fixtures for this Saturday, December 7 are: Football (1.45pm kick-offs) – Carluke Rovers v Glasgow Perthshire, Lanark United v Maryhill, Lesmahagow Juniors v Larkhall (all McBookie.com League One); Vale of Clyde v Forth Wanderers (McBookie.com League 2).

Rugby (2pm kick-off) – Biggar v Highland (Tennent’s National League Division 1).

The Inverness-based side are the only team to have beaten Biggar this season and so this match poses a massive challenge for both teams.

Highland’s match at the weekend was the only National League 1 fixture played as the Canal Park pitch escaped the worst of the frost.

Highland defeated Cartha Queens Park and although Highland have played a game more they moved up to second and a win could see them sit alongside Biggar.

This is not a match to be missed so if you can get along please give the boys a shout.

Saturday also sees Biggar 2nds host Jedforest in Tennent’s East Reserve League 1, kick-off 2pm.