Auchinleck Talbot 6-0 Carluke Rovers: Rovers compete well but knocked out

Despite losing 6-0 at West Premiership big guns Auchinleck Talbot on Saturday, battling League Two underdogs Carluke Rovers did well for long spells, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Rovers were only 1-0 down in the 40th minute when striker Ciaran Lafferty was put through on goal twice in quick succession by Sam Biggart.

Sadly, however, both of Lafferty’s goal efforts missed the target by a matter of millimetres and Talbot scored two goals of their own before half-time before adding a further three in the second half to comprehensively win this Ardagh Group West of Scotland Cup quarter-final.

Rovers chairman Ian McKnight told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “We actually did enjoy the day because the scoreline belies our performance.

“The attitude from the Rovers players was first class throughout.

“For a very short spell in the first half we thought a shock could be on the cards.

“Auchinleck players were keeping the ball on the deck and playing at a slightly faster pace than we’re used to. Their players earn £200 in a wage packet and our guys get zero!”

Rovers have no competitive game this Saturday.