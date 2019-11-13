Ardrossan 2-2 Lesmahagow: But 'Gow are defeated 7-6 on penalties

Lesmahagow Juniors suffered the agony of losing 7-6 in a penalty shootout on Friday night after a 2-2 draw under the lights at Ardrossan Winton Rovers, to crash out of the West of Scotland Cup.

After 13 successive penalties had been scored in the first round clash, Craig Forbes sent his effort high over the bar and Lesmahagow were out.

’Gow manager Robert Irving said: “I’m disappointed to go out the cup.

“We need to concentrate on the league now.

“Craig leaned back for the missed penalty.

“At the end of the day some boys can handle the pressure of penalties and some boys can’t.

“I hope Craig was devastated when he missed because we were.

“But we shrug it off. We are looking forward to a league match at Royal Albert on Saturday where we need three points.”

Friday night’s cup tie under the lights had seen Lesmahagow take the lead after 15 minutes through Gary Nicholson’s shot.

’Gow created and missed several chances to go further in front before Ardrossan levelled on 51 minutes before quickly adding another goal to go 2-1 up.

But Jason Thomson netted a brilliant 25-yard free-kick for ’Gow with 10 minutes remaining to take it to penalties which ultimately proved unsuccessful for the Craighead Park men.

As Irving alluded to, ’Gow face a crucial McBookie.com League One fixture at Royal Albert this Saturday, kick-off 1.45pm.

Although they are seventh in the table, Lesmahagow are a mere two points off the automatic promotion slots.