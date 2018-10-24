Amazing Gracie goal sets leaders Lanark United up for seventh consecutive victory

Lanark United travelled to Johnstone Burgh on Saturday in the league and returned with all three points via a 4-0 win to retain their position at the top of the table.

Joshua Gracie opened the scoring on 16 minutes when he collected on the halfway line on the right and ran at the Burgh defence, beating defenders on his way into the box before scoring with a low shot for a spectacular individual goal.

United were in control for the large part but Burgh came close with a header from Mitch McDonald on 35 minutes which was turned away for a corner by keeper Gareth Hallford.

Lanark then doubled their score when Cammy Lawson scored a magnificent goal with a volley into the roof of the net from outside the box following a right wing corner.

United added goal number three on 54 minutes when Lewis Hill scored with a powerful shot from outside the box.

Three minutes later Stuart Annetts scored another great goal again from a position outside the box.

McDonald then saw his shot magnificently saved by Hallford on 69 minutes in a rare Burgh attack.

Burgh right back Niall Heron was then sent off on 78 minutes for a kick at Hugh Kerr off the ball.

Kerr got up and gave Heron a push on the chest and he too was red carded by the referee.

United then played out the remaining few minutes to secure a good away win.

The Moor Park men have accumulated a healthy 25 points from their 10 League Two matches played this season, helped by having won every one of their last seven league fixtures.

United first aider Craig Martin said: “I would like to think this team will keep going with the victories.

“We are getting used to winning.

“The players are going out on the park with a confidence.

“The goals we scored on Saturday were incredible.

“Their keeper only really made one save but everything else we hit on target went in.

“There were some great goals, some really clean strikes. It was excellent.”

So United’s build-up could hardly have been better then for this Saturday’s Macron Scottish Junior Cup third round encounter at Wishaw.

“Wishaw are a league above us,” Craig said.

“We just need to go there, put in a good performance and if we get beat then no-one can criticise us.

“We will give it our best shot.”