All change in local football circles as Carluke FC merge with Newmains Utd

Paul Davies insists being in the same dugout as Craig Gupwell won’t be a problem – after they once shared a street.

From next week the pair will be co-bosses of the new look Newmains United Juniors team, which merged with Davies’ Carluke FC amateur outfit over the weekend.

But Davies reckons working together will be no issue – as he’s known ex-Motherwell academy player Gupwell for more than a decade.

He said: “I will be joining Craig as first team manager and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“I’ve known Craig for a long time. We first crossed paths when we both worked at Motherwell Football Club then met again during my time working as a football agent.

“After that we were also neighbours briefly. Craig is hard working and enthusiastic and has a real passion for the project.

“It made sense for us to work together and I can’t wait to get started.”

The new club will remain under the Newmains United name and boast a juniors and amateur team.

Newmains United Juniors will stay in the SJFA West Region, within which they are currently sitting bottom of McBookie.com Central Division 2. Newmains United Amateurs will look to take Carluke FC’s slot in the Strathclyde Saturday Morning League next season.

Between now and the end of the current campaign, Carluke FC will continue to play in the Strathclyde Saturday Morning League.

Davies’ appointment at the newly amalgamated team means there is now a vacancy at the amateur side.

Meanwhile, co-boss Gupwell admits that he has always been keen to work with Davies again – and is looking forward to the challenge ahead of them.

He said: “Not long after taking the Newmains manager’s role the chairman mooted the idea of merging with a local amateur team.

“At first I was slightly sceptical but the moment an old friend’s name was mentioned in Paul my opinion changed.

“I have known Paul since my playing days at Motherwell and know how passionate he is when it comes to football.

“With my playing knowledge and Paul’s technical nous knowledge – as well as the addition of Gary Dunnery’s coaching skills – I believe we have the right people in place to bring more exciting times to Victoria Park.”

Anyone interested in succeeding Davies as boss of the amateur team can contact the club through the Carluke FC website www.carlukefc.co.uk, send a message via the club’s Facebook page or email paul.davies@avantsports.co.uk