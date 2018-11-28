10-man Carluke Rovers out of Macron Scottish Junior Cup after 3-1 defeat to Lochee United

A 67th minute penalty goal by Eddie Haley wasn’t enough for a Carluke Rovers side who crashed out of the Macron Scottish Junior Cup at the fourth round stage on Saturday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Rovers lost 3-1 to East Superleague outfit Lochee United at John Cumming Stadium.

The visiting keeper made a great early save from Haley in a goalless first half, before Lochee took the lead after a swift 50th minute breakaway.

Rovers’ Greg Kane was sent off two minutes later after being booked for a foul, before Lochee went two up in bizarre fashion when a corner saw the ball hit the top of their striker’s head and loop into the net.

Carluke skipper Mark Weir threaded an inch perfect 20-yard pass through to Haley who was deliberately tripped in the box then fired home the resultant penalty.

Rovers almost drew level on 70 minutes when a Weir corner from the right was headed narrowly over the bar by Watson.

With Carluke pressing high for an equaliser in the 85th minute a well constructed attack once again broke down on the edge of the Lochee box who countered at speed scoring their third of the afternoon.

Rovers chairman Ian McKnight said: “It was a really stoic performance. I’m really quite pleased with the performance if not the result.

“We knew we would be up against it against a team in the top league of their region.

“But their keeper made two great saves in the first 10 minutes. If we had taken them it would have been a different game.

“There were 70 in the crowd, double what we normally get, which was pleasing.”

Rovers, who are currently fifth in League Two with 23 points from 14 matches, return to league action this Saturday in a trip to Ashfield, kick-off 1.45pm.