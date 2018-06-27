Clydesdale trio are true toppers at South Lanarkshire Sports Awards!

A fantastic night for Clydesdale saw three of our own win overall prizes at this month’s South Lanarkshire Sports Awards in Hamilton.

That represented a whopping 50 per cent success rate, as there only were six awards presented on the night at Hamilton Town House, with nominees rewarded for their sporting achievements during the calendar year of 2017.

James Forrest (right) picks up award on his son Scotts behalf

Carluke karate ace Emma Ruthven scooped the junior female gong (see back page for full story), while the respective Senior Male and Junior Male prizes were landed by Forth heavyweight boxer Scott Forrest and Lanark swimmer Mark Ford respectively.

Scott, whose prize on the night was accepted by his dad James, enjoyed a truly remarkable run of success in the ring last year.

He won gold at the Tammer Tournament in Finland, an event in which he was named Best Boxer of the Tournament.

Scott’s international honours garnered in 2017 also saw him land silver medals at both the Feliks Stamm Tournament in Poland and the Belarus Tournament.

Emma Ruthven got her gong from Provost Ian McAllan

An additional achievement saw Scott selected in the Scotland squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast this April.

Sadly, he suffered the disappointment of losing his 91kg quarter-final against England’s Cheavon Clarke, his regular training partner.

Swimmer Mark, a Lanark Swimming Club member, received the Junior Male accolade from Councillor Mark Horsham.

The highlight of the youngster’s marvellous 2017 came when he won the 50m backstroke and 100m backstroke at the British Age Group Championships in Sheffield last July.

National success came via his victories in the 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke at January’s Scottish Schools Championships in East Kilbride, which was followed in spring 2017 by another four first places at the Scottish Age Groups event in Aberdeen.

Mark earned a call-up to represent Scotland at the Geneva International Meet in Switzerland.

He is Lanark ASC’s most successful swimmer ever and recently transferred to Glasgow School of Sport.