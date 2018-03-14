Clydesdale sporting stars to be honoured at Cartland Bridge Hotel this Friday

The Clydesdale Sports Council Sports Personality of the Year Awards are 36 years old now but still showing no signs of flagging!

This area’s annual tribute to top sports stars hits Lanark’s Cartland Bridge Hotel this Friday, when 150 guests will enjoy a meal, refreshments and the usual raffle at a ceremony expertly hosted by ex-Rangers star Gordon Smith.

“It is great having Gordon as the compere,” said Clydesdale Sports Council liason officer Colin McKendrick.

“He is a very high profile figure having been the SFA chief executive and is still a well known television and radio personality.

“Gordon is very passionate about the Cartland Bridge ceremony and sees the value of having a local awards night.

“It is excellent having him following in the footsteps of Brian Donald who previously filled the role for several years and was also well established in the media sector.”

A total of 11 main awards will be presented on the night, with the Gazette sponsoring the Senior Team prize and other highlights including Senior Male, Senior Female, Junior Male and Female and Junior Team.

Merit certificates will also be handed out at an event which starts at 6.30 for 7pm.

“Preparations are going ok,” Colin added. “I’m looking forward to another good night.

“The sporting talent in Clydesdale is strong.

“There are still several people having success at national levels.”