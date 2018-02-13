Chance to vote for your top Clydesdale sports performers of 2017!

Nominations are now open for the Clydesdale Sports Council Sports Performer and Team of the Year Awards 2017.

This annual fixture in the local sporting calendar will take place in Lanark’s Cartland Bridge Hotel on Friday, March 16, start 6.30 for 7pm.

Organised by Clydesdale Sports Council, this event has now been going for well over 30 years and retains supreme popularity with every staging.

Compere Gordon Smith will lead proceedings in his usual professional style, with awards being handed out in the following categories:

Senior Male; Senior Female; Junior Male (must be under 18 as at 1 Jan 2017); Junior Female (must be under 18 as at 1 Jan 2017); Team; Veteran 50+ ((must be 50+ as at January 1, 2017); Senior Team; Junior Team (must be under 18 as at 1 Jan 2017); Sporting Primary School of the Year; Coach; Volunteer (must be over 25 years of age as at January 1, 2017) and Young Volunteer (must be under 25 years of age as at January 1, 2017).

To receive a nomination form to register a vote in one or more of these categories, please email Clydesdale Sports Council liason officer Colin McKendrick at colin.mckendrick@southlanarkshireleisure.co.uk

Your vote must include your nominee’s name or team name (with date of birth if under 25 years), their address, post code, telephone number, sport and club.

Also include in your voting form your name, address, postcode, telephone number and position in a club or school (if applicable).

Please ensure that your nominee is aware of the nomination and happy to be nominated.

When nominating in the Male and Female Senior and Junior, Veteran 50+, Senior Team and Junior Team categories, you’ll have to outline your nominee’s achievements in 2017 at International, British, National, West of Scotland or County levels.

In the Coach category, list the coach’s team, their years active and number of paid and voluntary weekly hours.