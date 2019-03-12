Cartland Bridge Hotel closure means end of an era for sports awards

Friday night’s 37th annual Clydesdale Sports Personality Awards marked the end of an era as they were staged at Lanark’s Cartland Bridge Hotel for a final time, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The hotel will shut for good in May, disappointing the many staff who face redundancy and the award goers who have loved attending there every March spanning three decades.

Long time event organiser Colin McKendrick, sport development officer for South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture, told the Gazette: “It is such a shame that the Cartland Bridge is closing.

“The manager and the staff have been brilliant with us over the years.

“I feel sorry for them because they are losing their jobs.

“And, from a selfish point of view, the Cartland Bridge is ideal for the awards as a lot of people – 185 this year – attend and this can be accommodated at this hotel.

“There will be a meeting soon to decide where the awards will be held next year.”

The Gazette understands that Lanark Market is a forerunner to be next year’s venue.

* Make sure you pick up a copy of this week's Carluke and Lanark Gazette (in the shops from Wednesday, March 13, priced 99p) for a free two-page colour pullout from this year's Clydesdale Sports Council Sports Personality and Team of the Year Awards.

