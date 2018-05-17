Carluke girl Lauren Bond lands top role delivering sport to young Scots

A pupil from Carluke High School has been selected to play a pivotal role in helping deliver a series of conferences for young people with a love of sport as part of the sportscotland Young Ambassador programme.

Lauren Bond (16) from Carluke will join pupils from schools across the country to lead the 2018 Young Ambassador Conference Team to help influence and deliver the national Young Ambassador programme.

Lauren said: “Being part of the Conference Team is such a great opportunity, there is just so much to gain from it.

“I love having a part to play in helping young people to increase sport in their school and I think it is really good having young people in such leadership opportunities.

“Over and above this, being part of the team has helped me gain confidence, improve my speaking, presenting and organisational skills, and has enabled me to meet many other inspirational young people.”

Lauren will play a central role in the delivery of six conferences by sportscotland – the national agency for sport.

The Young Ambassador programme helps develop young people as leaders in sport in communities across Scotland.

Since the programme’s launch, 3,500 Young Ambassadors have been selected to promote sport and motivate and inspire other young people to get involved.

Young people are at the heart of the development of the programme with a number of pupils given a lead role in the planning and delivery of the annual Young Ambassador conferences in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness and Perth in September this year.

Lauren will help plan how the workshops will be delivered and present the opening and closing speeches at the national conferences alongside sports development professionals and international athletes, welcoming the new Young Ambassadors for the 2018-2019 session.

As part of the national lottery funded programme, each year sportscotland host six regional Young Ambassadors conferences across the country and two pupils from each secondary school in Scotland are invited to attend. Sportscotland recruit a team of passionate young leaders to deliver the conference each year.

The programme allows the Young Ambassadors to take part in a range of workshops with a team of sport professionals.

Sportscotland chief Stewart Harris said: “Sport has the power to change lives and nowhere is that more evident than in our Young Ambassadors programme.”