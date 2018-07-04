Biggar’s Anna McDiarmid picked in key development role

A Biggar teenager is set to play a key role in developing sport in Scotland over the next two years as part of the Young People’s Sports Panel (YPSP).

Biggar High School pupil Anna McDiarmid (15) has been selected from 156 applicants to be part of the fourth Young People’s Sport Panel.

She said: “I know it sounds cliché, but I honestly couldn’t believe it.

“The competition during the interview stages had been intense and so I hadn’t expected it, but I was over the moon.

“I would really like to make a positive difference to sport on a national scale and show everyone that they can find a sport which they can really enjoy.

“I love trying to come up with new, innovative ideas to get more people involved in sport.”

Anna is a young ambassador of sport at Biggar High and coaches rugby among many sporting activities she’s involved in.

She and the other 18 other panel members will have the opportunity over the next two years to have their views heard and valued and the chance to influence decision making and drive change in Scottish sport.

A rigorous recruitment process began in January when applications were submitted by 156 young people between the ages of 14-23 years old from every region of Scotland.

In March 102 were then selected and strenuously interviewed by a team of experts from sportscotland and external partners as well as previous panel members, from which 38 candidates were selected for a second interview.

This included a group session, an individual challenge and a formal interview ahead of the final 19 being confirmed in June.

The new panel met for the first time in sportscotland’s Edinburgh office on Friday, June 29 along with their parents and guardians.

This provided an opportunity for the young people to hear from former panel members and find out more about the expectations of the next two years.