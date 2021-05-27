This year’s Golden Boot could go Ronaldo, Kane, or Mbappe, or another - but what boots will they be wearing as they play?

Ronaldo earned the Silver Boot at Euro 2016, in the year Portugal won their first major international tournament.

The rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament is just around the corner, and we’re set for a mouth-watering month of top class football, as 24 European nations battle it out for the trophy.

The top-scorer award is set to be fiercely contested this year, with a host of lethal strikers in contention for the Golden Boot, which was picked up by France’s Antoine Griezmann in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

Here’s a rundown of some of the key contenders for claiming the honour of Euro 2020’s top scorer, and the boots they’ll be strutting their stuff in:

Harry Kane - England

Kane been on red-hot form again this season, scoring 23 Premier League goals to secure the competition's Golden Boot

Kane been on red-hot form again this season, scoring 23 Premier League goals to secure the competition’s Golden Boot for the third time in his career. On top of that, he scored more goals (12) than any other player in qualifying for Euro 2020.

He’ll be showcasing a pair of Nike Phantom GT Elites for the big tournament.

Robert Lewandowski - Poland

Poland’s captain has once again been in formidable form for Bayern Munich this season, blasting his way to a stunning 41 Bundesliga goals as his side continue to dominate the German top tier.

In a group with Slovakia, Spain and Sweden, Poland will face a tough test to win their group, but Lewandowski will fancy his chances of bagging a glut of goals to aid his side’s efforts.

He’ll be slipping on a pair of Nike Phantom VNM boots, as he looks to continue his prolific club form on the international stage.

Kylian Mbappe - France

After PSG crashed out of the Champions League and failed to win Ligue 1, the chance for some time away with France will come as a welcome relief for the 22-year-old.

He was a World Cup winner with Les Bleus back in 2018, and was named the tournament’s best young player after dazzling in his first major international tournament.

Mbappe will strut his stuff in some Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elites, most likely of the metallic silver variety.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal

He may be 36, but CR7 is still a deadly goal threat, and heads into the tournament fresh off the back of a 36-goal campaign with Juventus.

Ronaldo earned the Silver Boot at Euro 2016, in the year Portugal won their first major international tournament.

The ex-Real Madrid talisman will, like Mbappe, pop on a pair of Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elites.

Romelu Lukaku - Belgium

Leading the line for the number one ranked team in the world, after netting 24 goals in Inter’s first Series.

A title winning campaign in over a decade, Lukaku will go into the competition brimming with confidence.

At the age of 28, he’s already got 91 senior caps for Belgium, and has scored for them on 59 occasions.

His footwear of choice, like Harry Kane, will be Nike Phantom GT Elites.

Raheem Sterling - England

Is this the summer Raheem Sterling finally nails it at an international tournament?

He always gets bags of chances, and he’s likely to get plenty of game time for England as they look to win their first major tournament since 1966.

Sterling will be wearing a pair of bespoke New Balance Furon v6+ boots.

Memphis Depay - Netherlands

The 2018 World Cup wasn’t the same without the Netherlands, and they’ll be eager to burst back onto the scene with a strong showing this summer.

Memphis has been in lethal form for Lyon this season, scoring 21 goals in a campaign that saw his side secure Europa League football for 2021/22.

At Euro 2020, he’ll be zipping about in some Adidas X Ghosted+ boots.

