Best backpacks to get pupils prepared for back to school - from Hype, Nike and Vans

Get ready for back to school with these backpacks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

In just a few weeks, children across Scotland will return to the classroom, and it’s never too early to start getting them ready for the new school year.

They’ll need something to carry all of their work and possessions around in, but being useful and necessary doesn’t mean you have to compromise on the look - as these eight backpacks from Nike, Vans and Hype show.

Hype Rainbow Dolphin Backpack Hype Rainbow Dolphin Backpack £24.99 Add a little splash of colour to their school accessories with this bright and cute backpack. Designed in the brand’s standard unisex backpack shape and style featuring a glimpse of life at sea with dolphins jumping out to make your look truly eye-catching. This is definitely a bag for animal lovers. The rainbow colours styled at the top of this bag makes this look pop so you they can carry their things from lesson to lesson in style. Finished with a front mini pocket, grab handle, embossed zips, branded inside lining and the iconic Hype crest badge in monochrome on the front. Buy now

Hype Leopard Camo Backpack Hype Leopard Camo Backpack £24.99 Add a modern twist to the classic camouflage design with this funky blue bag - perfect for back to school and suitable for pupils of all ages thanks to it’s timeless look. Designed in the brand’s standard unisex backpack shape and style featuring a range of blue tones. Finished with a front mini pocket, grab handle, embossed zips, branded inside lining and the iconic Hype crest badge in monochrome on the front. Buy now

Hype Glitter Drips Backpack Hype Glitter Drips Backpack £24.99 Designed in the brand’s iconic graffiti-style drips print combined with glitter, this bag is a perfect show stopping accessory. It’s great for those who want something girly with a bit of an edge. Perfect to use as a back to school bag, doubling up as a sports and everyday bag for the after school clubs or weekend activities. The straps offer supreme comfort with just the right amount of padding. Buy now

Hype Navy Crest Entry Backpack Hype Navy Crest Entry Backpack £17.99 A classic backpack in a sophisticated and elegant design. Finished with a front mini pocket, grab handle, embossed zips, and featuring a limited edition emblem. A great price for a high quality accessory which they’ll want to keep year after year. This bag will never go out of fashion. Buy now

Old Skool H20 Backpack Old Skool H20 Backpack £32.00 Aptly named, the Old Skool H20 Backpack is a favorite for good reason. This classic backpack features an all-purpose, two pocket design with an organizer in the front to ensure that their important items stay neatly arranged, an interior laptop sleeve so they can safely take your gear on the go, and a side water bottle pocket for easy hydration. Heritage details, like the woven logo label and all over ditsy floral print, bring an “Off The Wall” touch to this iconic design. Buy now

Realm Backpack Realm Backpack £30.00 A classic backpack that’s ready for anything, this features a zippered main compartment with an interior laptop sleeve, a front pocket with an organizer to keep their important items neatly arranged, and adjustable padded shoulder straps. Heritage details, like the signature skateboard logo, bring an “Off The Wall” touch to this iconic design. Available in various colours, including golden glow, thyme, cement blue, chalk violet and powder pink. It’s perfect for all their school needs, whether they want to make a bright statement or prefer subtle pastel colours. Buy now

Nike Sportswear Futura Luxe Nike Sportswear Futura Luxe £59.95 Mixing elegance with convenience, this stylish and pretty backpack features a large main compartment with satin lining, decorative chain detailing and durable metal key clips. The removable accessories bag adds the perfect charm while internal pockets help keep you organised. This product is made from at least 50 per cent recycled polyester fibres too so it’s great for them and for the environment. Available in two colours; stone and navy. Buy now