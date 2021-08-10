This skirt comes with a pull on soft waistband to make dressing for school easier, quicker and more comfortable for both parents and children.

A stain and weatherproof finish repels water and stains and crease resistant material helps creases fall out easily.

In addition, created with permanent pleat technology to make sure pleats stay put wash after wash so you don’t have to worry about your little one looking smart day after day.

Made with recycled polyester and sustainable viscose.

This skirt is part of a range of school uniform specially designed for children with sensory issues or those who just need a little extra help when dressing, but it can also be handy for any child.

They are no fiddly zips or buttons and itchy internal labels have been removed to make dressing easier.

Available in grey or black.