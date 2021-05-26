Five men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of Black Lives Matter activist

The 27-year-old mother-of-three was found with life-threatening injuries on Sunday (23 May) (Photo: Shutterstock)

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson.

The 27-year-old mother-of-three was found with life-threatening injuries in Southwark, south London, at around 3am on Sunday (23 May) and is currently fighting for her life in hospital.

Ms Johnson, an Oxford graduate, was injured at a party in the back garden of a home in Consort Road, Peckham, after four men in dark clothing burst in and shots were fired.

Officials from the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP), an economic and political group Ms Johnson works for, confirmed in a statement that Ms Johnson sustained gunshot wounds to her head and said the shooting followed “numerous death threats”.

Five men detained

The Metropolitan Police has said that officers have detained three teenagers and two older men on suspicion of other offences, before they were all also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The first suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and drug dealing on Tuesday (25 May) afternoon.

Police later raided an address in Peckham where they arrested three men, aged 18, 19 and 28, on suspicion of affray and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

A fifth man, aged 25, was then arrested later that evening following a car chase, also in Peckham, on suspicion of affray and failing to stop for police.

All five have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Met said searches continue at two residential addresses in Peckham and in relation to the car that was stopped.

Superintendent Kris Wright, from the Central South Command Unit, responsible for policing in Southwark and Lambeth, said: “These arrests are the result of instinctive local police work, combined with fast-time intelligence gathering, and shows the effectiveness of the various police teams in the Met working together.

“Local officers, supported by specialist teams, will continue to be in and around the Peckham area in the coming days and I continue to urge anyone with concerns to engage with them.”

Appeals for information

The Met has said that despite arrests being made, people are still urged to come forward with any further information which could help in the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: “While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made.

“However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police.”