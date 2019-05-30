You decide direction The Gow should go

Folk often complain that government and council ‘big-wigs’ make plans for the future of their town or village without asking the opinion of the actual inhabitants.

However, that is not going to happen in Lesmahagow or its surrounding hamlets.

That pledge has been made by Community Action Lanarkshire (CAL) which has embarked on drawing up a five year ‘blueprint’ for Lesmagaow’s future and that of Brocketsbrae ad Hawksland.

Local people are being urged to come along to an exhibition and information day on the proposals CAL has come up with after an earlier survey of the area’s population to find out just what THEY want for the future of the area.

The community-led Action Plan will be up for inspection and discussion at a drop-in event planned for Saturday, June 8, between 10am and 2pm in the Fountain Community Centre.

The plan will cover a five year period and, according to CAL, will “represent the views, vision and aspirations for the village’s future.”

It’s spokesperson went on: “A steering group made up of local organisations, schools and businesses carried out a successful community-wide survey in April and May. Following on from this survey, local people are holding this open event to find out a bit more about residents’ priorities to be included in their local Community Action Plan.”

Ruth McElhinney, development officer with CAL, said: “The purpose of the drop-in event is to discuss in more detail the things the people said in the survey that are important to them.

“I ask them to please pop in to the open events and share why they think these things are important and how they think those who work, live or provide services can help make them happen in their village.”

Free refreshments and children’s activities, including access to the soft play area, will be provided.

If anyone cannot make it along to the events or wants to find out more, please contact ruth.mcelhinney@ruraldevtrust.co.uk or call 01555 664665.