Yet more Nan ‘bread’ for her beloved childrens’ charity

That semi-legendary fundraiser for the cause of terminally ill children, Nan Kirk of Stonebyres, will hold the latest of her ‘at home’ lunches next week.

Now having passed the £80,000 mark of cash raised for the Childrens Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS), Nan will be adding to that already incredible total on Thursday and Friday, October 11 sand 12 by serving lunches between 11.30am and 2pm each day; there will be a sales table and tombola.

She has also announced that her recent abseil from the Forth Bridge - at the age of 70 - made £3,386.73 for CHAS and she warmly thanks all her supporters, sponsors and helpers.