WOW - what a ‘diamond’ couple!

A well-known Forth couple are enjoying a sparkling time in their lives after celebrating their Diamond Wedding.

Andy and Freda Henderson married in Carstairs Church on March 29, 1958, and set up house in Forth, where they have been active in local life ever since, bringing up three sons and a daughter.

Andy worked as a miner until the pit closed. He went on to work at BMC until it, too, closed. He serves on various committees in Forth and is a Church Elder.

He is also a great singer and has entertained many people at a host of functions over the years.

Freda also has an extremely active life in Forth and at Bank Hall, including being a member of Forth Women’s Guild.

Both Andy and Freda are popular members of the Braehead Lunch and Leisure Club, where a special celebration was held for them prior to a family party at the Inn on the Loch. At that event, they had two surprise visitors: South Lanarkshire Provost Ian McAllan, who presented them with gifts from the council, and Deputy Lieutenant for Lanarkshire John McKenzie, who handed over a card on behalf of the Queen.