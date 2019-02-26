Win free energy bills for a year

Would you like to win free energy bills for one year?

If so then go on to Home Energy Scotland's website page and look for the free to enter winter advice competition quiz which will see one lucky person win free energy bills for a whole 12 months - a cash prize of the sum equivalent to an average household's annual energy bills valued at £1,500!

For further details go to homeenergyscotland.org

Home Energy Scotland is funded by the Scottish Government and managed by the Energy Saving Trust. Its mission is to help people in Scotland create warmer homes, reduce their bills and move towards a lower carbon lifestyle.