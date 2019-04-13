Will-power helps the terminally ill

A Blackwood woman has proven she is a ‘high-flyer’ both in the legal profession and in her firm’s efforts for charity.

Gillian Brown, a conveyancing clerk at Scullion LAW, recently did a zip slide across the River Clyde in aid of Alzheimer Scotland and was rewarded with winning the prestigious community contribution award at the Scottish Legal Awards.

She said after the ceremony: “The award is an amazing achievement for us.

“It really channels our company ethos and instils our firm’s values that it is important to give back to the community who have supported us for over 40 years.

“This award is in recognition of every single member of the team who has given their time, energy and effort to go above and beyond for others.

“From taking part in Sleep in the Park to raise money and awareness of homelessness, to writing over 600 free wills for people across Scotland in aid of Marie Curie, to becoming Dementia Friends… the list is endless.

“I am so proud to be a part of the Scullion LAW family,”

The free will service in aid of the Marie Curie charity for cancer-sufferers continues until the end of May.

The firm’s Managing director Nicholas Scullion said: “Scullion LAW believe that everyone should forward plan and make a will and Power of Attorney.

“We encourage everyone in the local area to do so, and as part of our commitment to the local community we are running our annual free will campaign.

“This offer is available to everyone throughout Scotland aged 55 and over.”