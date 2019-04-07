Why a Lanark lass will sit her exams in USA

Local dancer Bethany Romer will be flying out to Orlando, Florida later this month as part of the 110-strong group of athletes representing Scotland in the International Cheer Union World Cheerleading Champions.

Bethany is the only athlete who has been selected from the Clydesdale area, a great honour which has her, her family and friends all jumping with joy.

The Team Scotland athletes will be competing against a host of other nations in Cheerleading, Pom, Jazz and Hip Hop, with Bethany being in the Junior Hip Hop squad.

Squad members have been selected from more than 20 other teams across Scotland- with one girl even travelling to and from Stornoway to the Central Belt for rehearsals.

Bethany has been part of Lanark’s Dancerite Academy since she was two years old and has been in various squads including competing with the local troupe Lightning Strikes.

And she was one of the members of the Hip Hop Squad who were placed sixth in the European finals held in 2017.

She is a very keen dancer, having been a member of Lanark Panto Club Juniors since she was five and then into the Seniors when she went to secondary school.

Bethany has also been the Junior Panto sections choreographer since she was 12!

She has always dreamed of dancing on the world stage but she thought that, despite being selected, she would not be able to go as the competition as it clashes with two of her school exams.

But thankfully Lanark Grammar and the SQA have worked hard to help and these exams will go ahead - albeit in the middle of the night in Orlando!

Bethany would like to thank everyone for their support in her journey to that world stage she has always dreamed of, especially the local businesses for their support in her fundraising events towards the costs of taking her talents - and Lanark’s best wishes - across the Atlantic.