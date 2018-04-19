Whuppity Scoorie goes ahead this time

The age-old tradition still kept alive in the Burgh to herald the awakening of Spring, had to be postponed this year due to the weather, which was decidedly wintry.

Whuppity Scoorie, normally held on March 1 every year, was late. However that didn’t stop the town from turning out to this unique event.

As the bell rings in the town steeple at 6pm, the youngsters ran three times round St Nicholas Church. They then took part in an enthusiastic scramble for coins thrown by members of the Royal Burgh of Lanark Community Council who organise the event.

The paper ball competition was won by Billy Walker, 7, of Kirkfieldbank Primary School, and Megan Garden, 8, from New Lanark Primary School.

This year’s judges were Ed Archer and Catherine McClymont. The community council thanked Margo Yates and her team for organising and donating the prizes.

A new Burgh flag was raised above the Tolbooth by Eleanor McLean, secretary of the community council. The flag was donated by Robert and Eleanor McLean in memory of their son Peter, and it replaced the one they donated 18 years ago.