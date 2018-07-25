Wee Dalserf aims for the big time in national competition

The Clyde Valley village of Dalserf might be small but it’s making a big, big effort to win a national competition.

Its highly active Garden Club has entered the ‘Wee Villages’ section of the Beautiful Scotland’s contest to find the nation’s ‘greenest’ communities.

Competition judges will shortly be arriving in Dalserf to make a tour of inspection of all the club’s work.

These judges will have much to see, given all the effort the club has put into preparing the village to look its best for their visit.

A spokesman for Beautiful Scotland, organising the contest in conjunction with the Royal Horticultural Society, said: “The competition recognises the efforts of local authorities, communities and businesses which work tirelessly to improve their local cities, towns and villages. The entrants have together planted an astonishing number of bulbs, organised local environmental awareness campaigns and encouraged mass volunteer participation – all to improve the places they live and work in.”

Winners of the contest will be announced in September.