Unfair system claim at South Lanarkshire Council

South Lanarkshire Council Conservative councillors are claiming that the SNP-controlled authority is running an unfair system of allocating childcare support.

They are claiming that the current policy, based on the support kicking in when a child reaches its third birthday, is “a clear unfairness.”

The Tories have now dubbed this “birthday discrimination”, claiming that it means some parents receive up to three months less funding than those whose children were born just before the admission date.

At December’s council meeting the Independent Group failed when it attempted to pass a motion to change the authority’s admissions policy while also calling for the Scottish Government to provide the necessary funding.

Commenting on the situation, a Conservative spokesman said: “We then acted to ensure the council would prepare to end birthday discrimination, seek the funding from the government, and prevent a potential £2 million hole in the authority’s budget.

“Facing defeat, the SNP administration subsequently withdrew its weaker plan and instead backed the Tories’ proposal.”

Clydesdale East’s Councillor Alex Allison, council Conservative leader said: “It is absolutely right that plans are brought forward to end the unfairness in the current system.

“Obviously the responsible approach is to get the policy changed without risking a catastrophic impact on vital local services.”