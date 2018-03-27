TV Licence reminder for Scottish hotels and guest houses

TV Licensing is appealing to hotels and guest houses across Scotland to make sure they are correctly licensed, as 2018 is predicted to be a record-breaking year for the UK tourism industry.

According to the latest tourism figures overseas visits to the UK are forecast to break through the 40 million mark for the first time this year, reaching 41.7 million, up 4.4 per cent on 2017.

Budget hotels, B&Bs, luxury spa resorts or serviced apartments must all be covered by a valid TV Licence if guests or staff are watching TV as it is broadcast. All viewers who use iPlayer to watch any BBC programmes must also be covered by a TV licence.

For many smaller hotels and guesthouses, the cost of a TV Licence is £147 a year, the same amount as a private house. Hotels with more than 15 rooms are covered by one licence for the first 15 units, but will need an additional licence for every five thereafter.

Fergus Reid, spokesperson for TV Licensing in Scotland, said: “With more and more overseas visitors coming to the UK, 2018 is likely to be an especially busy year for hotels and guesthouses. By making sure they are correctly licensed now, owners and managers will give themselves peace of mind for the year ahead and avoid the risk of a visit from an enquiry officer.

Peter Ducker, Chief Executive of the Institute of Hospitality, added: “With the FIFA World Cup happening this summer, plus other key international sporting events, hospitality operators are set for another busy and exciting year. Having access to high quality live TV coverage is a vital part of the customer experience. Making sure your business is fully compliant with the law, by making sure you have a valid TV licence, is a mark of your professionalism.”

Buying a TV Licence is easy, and hoteliers can pay using BACS or electronic transfer. Find out more information about TV Licensing requirements for hotels and accommodation providers, or if you still have any further questions please call the TV Licensing businesses team on 0300 790 6124.