Tray of prizes for Clydesdale bakers and butchers

There was treble success for Clydesdale entrants in this year’s World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

The area’s bakers and butchers defended our area’s reputation for the best of baking against competition from throughout the land and accepted their various awards from television host Carol Smillie at a special lunch in Cumbernauld.

This year, the 20th of the Awards, there were 80 bakers and butchers vying for prizes in various categories and the judges had a daunting 450 different pies, bridies, sausage rolls to munch through.

There was a Gold Award for Biggar Flavour’s Chicken Leeks and Haggis Pie and the business also took a Bronze for it’s locally-named Cadger Pie (after the famous wee brig at the foot of the town).

Carnwath’s Apple Pie Bakery took a Silver Award in the Steak Bridie category. adding to previous prizewinning products from the proudly independent business.

Also stepping up to accept a trophy was Hugh Black and Sons Butchers, a business founded by a Wiston man and with branches in Lanark and Carluke; it took a Bronze Award for its Apple Pie.

Ronnie Miles, President of Scottish Bakers, said “Once again we have brought together the best pies and baked goods in the land and today we can really celebrate the achievement of our hard working butchers and bakers. My heartfelt congratulations go to all our prizewinners.”