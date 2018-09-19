Severe disruption to train services

Due to damage to the overhead electric wires at Partick caused by the high winds all lines are currently closed with disruption expected until 8pm.

Train services between Cumbernauld/Motherwell and Milngavie/Dalmuir via Glasgow Central will be terminated at and started back from Anderston.

In addition services between Dumbarton Central and Cumbernauld via Glasgow Queen Street have been suspended.

Services between Lanark and Glasgow Central via Bellshill are currently being cancelled until around 4pm due to a loss of the electricity supply.

A Scotrail statement said: “Passengers are advised that there is no guarantee of travel on these affected lines and that they should consider either not travelling or to make their own arrangements.”

Ticket acceptancehas been arranged with Whitelaws buses between Hamilton, Chatelherault, Merryton, Larkhall and Motherwell on the following bus numbers - 250, 253, 254, 255, 256 and on JMB bus number 41 which runs between Lanark and Hamilton via Carluke, Wishaw, Shieldmuir and Motherwell.

Ticket acceptance is confirmed with First Bus for Glasgow to Cumbernauld and Falkirk Grahamston via Stepps on services 8, 38, 41, 60/A, X3; Glasgow to Airdrie on services 2, 38, 41, 43, 46, 60/A, 61, 90, 201, 240, 255; and Glasgow to Motherwell via Whifflet on services 2, 18, 21, 46, 61, 64, 65, 90, 201, 263, 267, X11.

Show your valid ticket or Smart card to the driver when boarding the bus.

Keep up to date at www.scotrail.co.uk.