Kirkfieldbank Brae to close for repairs

The council is urging drivers to plan ahead for the road closure from Saturday, June 26, to Sunday, July 4.

To minimise the impact of the £225,000 resurfacing works, the closure will be during the school holidays, from 7am on Saturday, June 26, until 8pm on Sunday, July 4.

No vehicles, except those engaged in the work and emergency services, will be able to park or drive on the road during this time.

The signed diversion route will be via the A73 to Bogside, A721 to Waterloo, A71 to Garrion Bridge and A72.

Councillor John Anderson chairman of community and enterprise resources, said: “We’re aware of the disruption this will cause, but hope that the long-term benefits will be appreciated.