Kirkfieldbank Brae to close for repairs
Drivers in Clydesdale are being urged to plan ahead for the closure of the A72 Kirkfieldbank Brae for essential repairs.
To minimise the impact of the £225,000 resurfacing works, the closure will be during the school holidays, from 7am on Saturday, June 26, until 8pm on Sunday, July 4.
No vehicles, except those engaged in the work and emergency services, will be able to park or drive on the road during this time.
The signed diversion route will be via the A73 to Bogside, A721 to Waterloo, A71 to Garrion Bridge and A72.
Councillor John Anderson chairman of community and enterprise resources, said: “We’re aware of the disruption this will cause, but hope that the long-term benefits will be appreciated.
“Your patience and understanding during the short-term period of inevitable inconvenience would be much appreciated.”