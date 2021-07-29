Key road route closed for one month

Work on the A70 between Douglas and Muirkirk is due to start on August 2 and last for around a month.

A stretch of the A70 between Douglas and Muirkirk will close on Monday, August 2, to allow for resurfacing, drainage and kerbing work which is expected to take most of the month to complete.

The road is expected to reopen on Monday, August 30.

The work is part of a continuing programme of improvements to the key route which links South Lanarkshire and East Ayrshire and also provides an important link to the M74 and onwards to Edinburgh.

Colin Park, head of roads and transportation, said: “We know that this is a significant closure but the geography of the area makes it the only safe and practical option for completing this important programme of works.

“Once completed this work will have made a significant improvement to the road surface on the A70 between Glespin and Glenbuck and will deliver long-term benefits to road users and the community. We thank everyone in advance for their patience and consideration.”

A signed diversion route will be in place for the duration of the road closure, alternative routes may also offer road users options better suited to their individual journeys.

There is some good news for local drivers though; as previously reported South Lanarkshire Council hopes to re-open Cleghorn Bridge on August 6.